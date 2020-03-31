Lei Jun, founder and chief executive of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp, said the company has kept its focus on efficiency, despite the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiaomi sees short-term sales hit from coronavirus, but expects smartphone demand to pick up
- The Beijing-based company reported better-than-expected earnings in the December quarter and the whole of 2019
- It indicated that 80 to 90 per cent of its production capacity in China has returned
Topic | Xiaomi
