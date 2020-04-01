A Nvidia logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Nvidia a clear winner in otherwise brutal quarter for chip makers
- Semiconductor companies are on track for their worst quarterly performance in years, but Nvidia has shrugged off pandemic-related headwinds
- Its balance sheet, cash flow, and product categories are expected to remain strong in the current environment
