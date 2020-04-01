UME soldiers testing DJI Agras MG-1 drones in Madrid last week. Photo: Handout
Spain’s military uses DJI agricultural drones to spray disinfectant in fight against Covid-19
- Spain is the first European country to use agricultural drones for containing pandemics, according to drone maker DJI
- DJI’s drones, which have come under mounting suspicions from US officials, have been used in China and other countries to combat the public health crisis
