There is a surge in usage of fitness-tracking devices and apps, as more people grapple with the uncertainty around coronavirus infection and treatment. Photo: Shutterstock.
Demand for health gadgets surges in coronavirus lockdown, likely to last

  • Users, insurers and health care providers are all seeing the benefit of health gadgets amid the Covid-19 pandemic
  • That is galvanising the development of new devices by start-ups and gadget manufacturers in Asia
Updated: 4:57pm, 2 Apr, 2020

