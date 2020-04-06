A person poses holding a mobile telephone the camera showing a sign advertising 5G mobile telecommunication in a shop in London on January 28, 2020. Photo: AFP
5G coronavirus conspiracy theory linking masts to coronavirus is dangerous fake nonsense, UK says

  • Mobile telecommunications masts in several parts of Britain were torched due to a ‘theory’ linking them to the spread of the novel coronavirus
  • The attacks have damaged connectivity at a time when people are relying on it more than ever
Updated: 9:41am, 6 Apr, 2020

