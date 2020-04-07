Proposed changes to US export controls would impact the sale of certain semiconductors and other technology to China. File photo: Shutterstock
US chipmaking industry pushes back on proposed changes affecting semiconductor exports to China
- The proposed changes to US export controls impact the sale of certain semiconductors and other technology to China
- Industry groups say they may ‘result in significant impacts to the semiconductor industry, its global supply chain, and the broader technology sector’
