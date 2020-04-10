Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a street art mural depicting "Mass Hysteria" related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Birmingham, UK on April 6, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
5G virus conspiracy theory fuelled by coordinated effort involving bot accounts, researchers say
- A conspiracy theory linking 5G technology to the coronavirus is getting a boost from what some researchers say is a coordinated disinformation campaign
- Researchers found a large number of social media accounts showing ‘inauthentic’ or suspicious activity on Twitter and Reddit
