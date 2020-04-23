Workers are seen on an assembly line at SAIC-Volkswagen workshop in Shanghai, east China, in October 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Forgot to switch off the bedroom lights? You could do so while driving in China, with SAIC Volkswagen, JD.com tie-up
- SAIC Volkswagen’s Passat cars and other models produced this year will come with JD.com’s smart home services built in
- Users will be able to control their home appliances through voice commands or the cars’ touch screens
