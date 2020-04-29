A chip by Huawei's subsidiary HiSilicon is displayed at the Huawei China Eco-Partner Conference in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China March 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Gear

Huawei’s HiSilicon overtakes Qualcomm as China’s top smartphone processor supplier for first time

  • Huawei’s secretive chip unit shipped slightly more smartphone processor shipments in the latest quarter despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report
  • US chip giant Qualcomm, the long-time market leader, saw its market share slide year-on-year from 37.8 per cent to 32.8 per cent in the latest quarter
Topic |   Huawei
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 12:54pm, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A chip by Huawei's subsidiary HiSilicon is displayed at the Huawei China Eco-Partner Conference in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China March 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE