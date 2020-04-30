Signs of Qualcomm and 5G are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Qualcomm forecasts upbeat revenue as 5G demand mitigates virus impact
- US chip maker Qualcomm forecasts current-quarter revenue largely in line with expectations as it signed more contracts for 5G phones
- Its outlook is in contrast to peers such as Intel and Texas Instrument who have withdrawn or cut their revenue forecasts, citing the impact of the coronavirus
Topic | Qualcomm
Signs of Qualcomm and 5G are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters