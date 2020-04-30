Huawei Technologies was the only major smartphone vendor to come off better in the latest quarter despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Hong Kong-based research firm Counterpoint. Photo: AP
China’s smartphone sales decline 22 per cent in first quarter, only Huawei bucks the trend
- Smartphone sales in China saw the largest year-on-year decline ever in the first quarter of the year, according to Hong Kong-based research firm Counterpoint
- Huawei was the only major smartphone vendor to achieve positive year-on-year growth, with sales dragged down by the coronavirus pandemic
