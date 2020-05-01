A pedestrian passes in front of a closed Apple Store in New York City on April 15. The record fall in global smartphone shipments was attributed to widespread lockdowns that included retail stores and suspension of manufacturing amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg
Global smartphone market suffers worst contraction in history amid Covid-19 crisis
- Total shipments of smartphones fell at the fastest rate on record in the first quarter
- Analysts expects consumer demand to remain suppressed through the rest of the year because of the global economic downturn
Topic | Smartphones
