Kyoto-based Nintendo sold 21 million units of its hit gaming console, the Switch, in the year ended March. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Nintendo reports strong Switch sales on stay-at-home demand

  • The Kyoto-based gaming giant is benefiting from the rocketing popularity of its Animal Crossing: New Horizons game
  • The company expects to sell 19 million Switch consoles and 140 million copies of Switch games in the current financial year
Updated: 5:22pm, 7 May, 2020

