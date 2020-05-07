Kyoto-based Nintendo sold 21 million units of its hit gaming console, the Switch, in the year ended March. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Nintendo reports strong Switch sales on stay-at-home demand
- The Kyoto-based gaming giant is benefiting from the rocketing popularity of its Animal Crossing: New Horizons game
- The company expects to sell 19 million Switch consoles and 140 million copies of Switch games in the current financial year
