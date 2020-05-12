A man wearing a protective face mask uses his smartphone to take a photo at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 10. China’s strong smartphone shipments in April suggest a rebound in the domestic market. Photo: AP
Smartphone shipments in China up 17 per cent in April, signalling likely rebound
- Smartphone makers shipped 40.8 million handsets in April, up from 34.8 million in the same month last year
- The numbers suggest a potential return to normalcy in China for the broader consumer hardware market in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak
Topic | Smartphones
