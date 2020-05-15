A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. Photo: Reuters
TSMC to build US$12 billion chip plant in Arizona with US government support
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is locating its next major fabrication facility in the US, in a potential realignment of global trade
- The move is a victory for the Trump administration, which has pushed for more hi-tech manufacturing to return to the US
Topic | Technology
