The US Commerce Department said last Friday it would refine its regulations specifically to “narrowly and strategically target Huawei’s acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US software and technology”. Photo: AFP
Huawei will ‘inevitably be impacted’ by ‘arbitrary and pernicious’ US restrictions, it says
- The US Commerce Department announced new restrictions on Huawei’s ability to develop semiconductors using American technologies last week
- The new rule will directly affect Taiwanese wafer foundry TSMC, the world’s largest contract chip maker and a key Huawei supplier
Topic | Huawei
