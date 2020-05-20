Alibaba Group Holding's popular smart speaker, Tmall Genie. Photo: Handout
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to invest US$1.4 billion to build ecosystem around its Tmall Genie smart speaker

  • Despite a sharp drop in first-quarter sales because of the coronavirus pandemic, smart speaker shipments in China are projected to grow 9.8 per cent in 2020
  • The top Chinese brands remain Alibaba, Baidu and Xiaomi, which make up more than 90 per cent of the country’s smart speaker market
Jane Zhang
Updated: 9:44pm, 20 May, 2020

