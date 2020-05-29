An XAG drone, attached with the company’s own JetSeed granule system, spreads rice seeds at a farm in the Zengcheng District of Guangzhou, capital of southern Guangdong province. Photo: Handout
Drone maker XAG in drive to automate rice farming in China amid labour shortage, Covid-19
- XAG, one of China’s largest makers of agricultural drones, expects its JetSeed direct seeding system to become more widely adopted
- Competition with DJI in China remains heated, as the world’s biggest maker of commercial drones sharpens its focus on industrial applications
