An employee prepares for the reopening of an Apple Store in the Omotesando district of Tokyo, Japan, on June 3. Apple plans to release its next iPhone line multiple weeks later than usual this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple supplier Broadcom suggests new iPhone launch will be delayed
- Broadcom chief executive Tan Hock Eng discussed a ‘major product cycle delay’ at a ‘large North American mobile phone’ customer, referring to Apple
- Disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is delaying the new iPhone release this year
Topic | Smartphones
An employee prepares for the reopening of an Apple Store in the Omotesando district of Tokyo, Japan, on June 3. Apple plans to release its next iPhone line multiple weeks later than usual this year. Photo: Bloomberg