Sony Corp’s PlayStation logo is seen during the Tokyo Game Show in Makuhari, Chiba Prefecture, in Japan in September of last year. Sony plans to unveil new video games tailored for its PlayStation 5 console this week. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Sony to unveil PlayStation 5 console games in online event
- Japanese conglomerate Sony has shared technical details about its new PlayStation 5 console, but has remained mum about its price or specific launch date
- The company’s unveiling of new PS5 console games represents the video game industry ramped up effort for the year-end holiday season
