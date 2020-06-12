Sony Corp on June 11 gave the world the first look at its upcoming PlayStation 5, along with a glimpse at action-packed video games being tailored for the next-generation console. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Sony reveals PlayStation 5 games ahead of holiday release
- An array of new games from various high-profile franchises as well as titles from independent or smaller developers were introduced on Thursday
- Expectations are high for the PlayStation 5, as Sony’s current system has dominated the console gaming market for the past seven years
Topic | Video gaming
Sony Corp on June 11 gave the world the first look at its upcoming PlayStation 5, along with a glimpse at action-packed video games being tailored for the next-generation console. Photo: Agence France-Presse