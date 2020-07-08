A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Huawei says US pressure on Brazil threatens long delays in 5G roll-out
- Brazil could suffer years of delay in deploying 5G and higher costs if it succumbs to US pressure to snub Huawei, an executive from the Chinese company warns
- The comments by Huawei’s director of cybersecurity and solutions come as the Trump administration steps up efforts to limit Huawei’s role in Brazil’s 5G network
