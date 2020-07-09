Pedestrians walk past an advertisement promoting 5G mobile service at a store in London on January 28. Photo: Reuters
BT, Vodafone need 5 years to replace Huawei without ‘blackouts’
- BT estimates that it would take ‘ideally seven’ years to swap out Huawei gear because of the practical limitations on closing streets and dispatching engineers to sites
- Vodafone said replacing thousands of Huawei base stations and antennas across the country would cost in the lower end of ‘single-figure billions’
Topic | Huawei
Pedestrians walk past an advertisement promoting 5G mobile service at a store in London on January 28. Photo: Reuters