TSMC is considered somewhat more resistant to a downturn thanks to its commanding position in the production of high-end chips. Photo: Bloomberg
TSMC posts biggest profit beat in six years as it weathers pandemic, Huawei ban
- Apple’s main iPhone chip maker reported net income of NT$120.8 billion on Thursday, beating analyst estimates of NT$110.6 billion on average
- The Taiwanese chip maker also reported a gross margin of 53 per cent, exceeding its previous guidance of 50 per cent to 52 per cent
Topic | Semiconductors
