Vivo's new manufacturing complex in Dongguan, a city in the southern coastal province of Guangdong, will employ nearly 20,000 employees. Photo: Handout
Smartphone giant Vivo opens new manufacturing complex near rival Huawei’s research campus
- Vivo’s new production base – comprising 14 buildings spread across 34.5 hectares – will have a monthly capacity to assemble six million smartphones
- It expands the company’s Asian manufacturing network, which includes plants in the southwestern city of Chongqing as well as in India and Indonesia
Topic | Vivo
