Smartphone giant Vivo opens new manufacturing complex near rival Huawei’s research campus

  • Vivo’s new production base – comprising 14 buildings spread across 34.5 hectares – will have a monthly capacity to assemble six million smartphones
  • It expands the company’s Asian manufacturing network, which includes plants in the southwestern city of Chongqing as well as in India and Indonesia
Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:45pm, 16 Jul, 2020

