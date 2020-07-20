A TSMC spokesperson denied there was any plan to build a joint chip plant with Japan at the moment. Photo: ReutersA TSMC spokesperson denied there was any plan to build a joint chip plant with Japan at the moment. Photo: Reuters
A TSMC spokesperson denied there was any plan to build a joint chip plant with Japan at the moment. Photo: Reuters
Japan aims to invite TSMC to build joint chip plant, report says, but Taiwan chip maker denies plans

  • Japan is aiming to invite Taiwanese chip maker TSMC or other global chip makers to build a joint chip plant, according to Yomiuri daily
  • A TSMC spokesperson denies there are such plans but says the company will not rule anything out in the future
Reuters
Updated: 10:05am, 20 Jul, 2020

