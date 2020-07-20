A customer making a purchase at the Mi Express Kiosk – a vending machine which dispenses smartphones and mobile accessories in India – in Bangalore on May 17, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
India smartphone shipments shrink by nearly 50 per cent in second quarter, Chinese vendors still top in market
- Smartphone shipments in India fell 48 per cent to 17.3 million units in the quarter ending June, according to research firm Canalys
- Four out of five of the top vendors are Chinese companies, with Xiaomi leading the pack, despite a recent backlash against China technology
