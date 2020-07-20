A customer making a purchase at the Mi Express Kiosk – a vending machine which dispenses smartphones and mobile accessories in India – in Bangalore on May 17, 2019. Photo: XinhuaA customer making a purchase at the Mi Express Kiosk – a vending machine which dispenses smartphones and mobile accessories in India – in Bangalore on May 17, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
A customer making a purchase at the Mi Express Kiosk – a vending machine which dispenses smartphones and mobile accessories in India – in Bangalore on May 17, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Gear

India smartphone shipments shrink by nearly 50 per cent in second quarter, Chinese vendors still top in market

  • Smartphone shipments in India fell 48 per cent to 17.3 million units in the quarter ending June, according to research firm Canalys
  • Four out of five of the top vendors are Chinese companies, with Xiaomi leading the pack, despite a recent backlash against China technology
Topic |   Smartphones
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 1:51pm, 20 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A customer making a purchase at the Mi Express Kiosk – a vending machine which dispenses smartphones and mobile accessories in India – in Bangalore on May 17, 2019. Photo: XinhuaA customer making a purchase at the Mi Express Kiosk – a vending machine which dispenses smartphones and mobile accessories in India – in Bangalore on May 17, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
A customer making a purchase at the Mi Express Kiosk – a vending machine which dispenses smartphones and mobile accessories in India – in Bangalore on May 17, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE