Oppo’s Find X2 series of phones is its most expensive range so far, with a starting price of 5,499 yuan (US$784). Photo: DPAOppo’s Find X2 series of phones is its most expensive range so far, with a starting price of 5,499 yuan (US$784). Photo: DPA
Oppo’s Find X2 series of phones is its most expensive range so far, with a starting price of 5,499 yuan (US$784). Photo: DPA
Tech /  Gear

China’s Oppo teams up with KDDI, SoftBank to bring its 5G smartphones to Japan

  • Oppo’s Find X2 Pro and Reno3 5G will be available in Japan starting July 22
  • The move ‘signifies Oppo's first steps into Japan's mainstream market’, the company says
Topic |   Smartphones
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 4:30pm, 21 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Oppo’s Find X2 series of phones is its most expensive range so far, with a starting price of 5,499 yuan (US$784). Photo: DPAOppo’s Find X2 series of phones is its most expensive range so far, with a starting price of 5,499 yuan (US$784). Photo: DPA
Oppo’s Find X2 series of phones is its most expensive range so far, with a starting price of 5,499 yuan (US$784). Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE