Oppo’s Find X2 series of phones is its most expensive range so far, with a starting price of 5,499 yuan (US$784). Photo: DPA
China’s Oppo teams up with KDDI, SoftBank to bring its 5G smartphones to Japan
- Oppo’s Find X2 Pro and Reno3 5G will be available in Japan starting July 22
- The move ‘signifies Oppo's first steps into Japan's mainstream market’, the company says
