Arm’s technology is an important part of the more than 2 billion custom processors that Apple has shipped in iPhones and other devices over the past decade. Photo: Reuters
SoftBank said to have approached Apple to gauge interest in chip design firm Arm
- The two firms have had preliminary discussions, but Apple is not planning to pursue a bid in SoftBank’s chip design firm Arm, according to sources
- Arm’s technology is used in Apple’s iPhones, as well as in many devices by Samsung, Google, Amazon and Microsoft
