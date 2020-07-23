Arm’s technology is an important part of the more than 2 billion custom processors that Apple has shipped in iPhones and other devices over the past decade. Photo: ReutersArm’s technology is an important part of the more than 2 billion custom processors that Apple has shipped in iPhones and other devices over the past decade. Photo: Reuters
Arm’s technology is an important part of the more than 2 billion custom processors that Apple has shipped in iPhones and other devices over the past decade. Photo: Reuters
SoftBank said to have approached Apple to gauge interest in chip design firm Arm

  • The two firms have had preliminary discussions, but Apple is not planning to pursue a bid in SoftBank’s chip design firm Arm, according to sources
  • Arm’s technology is used in Apple’s iPhones, as well as in many devices by Samsung, Google, Amazon and Microsoft
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:43am, 23 Jul, 2020

