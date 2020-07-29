Shoppers check out the latest iPhone models at the newly opened Apple Store in Sanlitun, Beijing, on July 17. Photo: Simon Song
Apple’s China iPhone sales surge amid price cuts and gradual consumer recovery
- The US tech giant recorded a sales volume of 13 million iPhones in China in the June quarter, up from 4 million units in the first three months of this year
- The iPhone’s strong showing in China during the past three months augurs well for Apple, which will report its latest quarterly financial results on July 30
Topic | Apple
