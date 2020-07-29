Advanced Micro Devices chief executive Lisa Su expects demand for the company’s chips used in notebook computers and servers will increase in the second half of 2020. Photo: Handout
AMD gains chip market share at Intel’s expense; shares surge
- After decades of lagging behind Intel, AMD has been catching up in recent years, helped by advances at contract manufacturing partner TSMC
- Wall Street expects AMD’s sales to climb 25 per cent this year to US$8.4 billion, which is still about half what Intel books in one quarter
