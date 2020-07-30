Qualcomm gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, signalling that fifth generation mobile phone services are taking off. Photo: Reuters
Qualcomm shares rise on strong forecast, Huawei agreement
- Qualcomm shares were up more than 12 per cent in extended trading after the company gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter
- The chip maker also announced a new licensing deal with China’s Huawei Technologies on Wednesday
Topic | Qualcomm
