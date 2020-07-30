Huawei Technologies shipped 72 per cent of its smartphones during the second quarter in China, where it recorded an 8 per cent increase in shipment volume from a year ago, according to research firm Canalys. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Huawei wrests crown of world’s biggest smartphone vendor from Samsung on strong China sales
- Shenzhen-based Huawei shipped 55.8 million Android smartphones in the second quarter, edging out Samsung’s 53.7 million total tally in the same period
- It marked the first quarter in nine years that a company other than Samsung or Apple has led the global smartphone market
