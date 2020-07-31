Huawei has sought to reassure customers that its chip supply remains intact despite growing US restrictions. Photo: ReutersHuawei has sought to reassure customers that its chip supply remains intact despite growing US restrictions. Photo: Reuters
Huawei has sought to reassure customers that its chip supply remains intact despite growing US restrictions. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Gear

Chinese importers buying up computing chips before US sanctions shut Hong Kong route

  • Re-exports of semiconductors through Hong Kong to the mainland jumped by 11 per cent in the first half of the year from the same period in 2019
  • The Hong Kong trade represents more than 38 per cent of China’s total chip imports on average
Topic |   Semiconductors
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:31am, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei has sought to reassure customers that its chip supply remains intact despite growing US restrictions. Photo: ReutersHuawei has sought to reassure customers that its chip supply remains intact despite growing US restrictions. Photo: Reuters
Huawei has sought to reassure customers that its chip supply remains intact despite growing US restrictions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE