The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, January 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China’s Xiaomi still leads India smartphone market despite escalating tensions, but for how long?
- Beijing-based Xiaomi shipped a total of 5.4 million units in the second quarter, according to market research firm IDC
- Despite a backlash against China technology in India, four out of the five top smartphone vendors in the market are still from China
Topic | Xiaomi
The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, January 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters