Work-from-home demand has been clear catalyst for thin-and-light notebook personal computer sales, according to Lenovo Group. Photo: Nora Tam
Computer giant Lenovo’s profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend
- The world’s biggest personal computer maker posted a 31 per cent jump in net profit to US$213 million in the June quarter
- Revenue increased 7 per cent to US$13.3 billion
Topic | Lenovo
Work-from-home demand has been clear catalyst for thin-and-light notebook personal computer sales, according to Lenovo Group. Photo: Nora Tam