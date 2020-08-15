From a total of more than 62 million computer malware attacks captured by the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team (CNCERT), around 53.5 per cent of foreign attacks were from the US. Photo: Shutterstock
Inside China Tech: US hackers responsible for more than half of all foreign cyberattacks in China
- More than half of computer malware attacks in China from overseas entities last year originated in the US, according to a report
- US sanctions on Huawei may cut short the telecommunications giant’s reign as the world’s No 1 smartphone vendor
Topic | China technology
