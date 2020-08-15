Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States which alleges that she misled the bank HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran. Photo: AFP
Huawei lawyers say US evidence ‘unreliable’ in Meng Wanzhou extradition case
- Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from the US alleging that she misled HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran
- Meng’s lawyers submitted testimony from expert witnesses to back Huawei’s argument that the US left out key facts when requesting her extradition from Canada
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States which alleges that she misled the bank HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran. Photo: AFP