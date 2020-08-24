China’s booming shared power bank industry had 150 million users in 2019, according to market research firm Trustdata. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s power bank sharing industry took a hit from Covid-19, but it’s not out of juice yet
- China’s booming shared power bank industry had 150 million users in 2019, according to market research firm Trustdata
- It took a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year, but analysts say it is already starting to bounce back
Topic | China technology
China’s booming shared power bank industry had 150 million users in 2019, according to market research firm Trustdata. Photo: Shutterstock