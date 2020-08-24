China’s booming shared power bank industry had 150 million users in 2019, according to market research firm Trustdata. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Gear

China’s power bank sharing industry took a hit from Covid-19, but it’s not out of juice yet

  • China’s booming shared power bank industry had 150 million users in 2019, according to market research firm Trustdata
  • It took a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year, but analysts say it is already starting to bounce back
Topic |   China technology
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 6:00am, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s booming shared power bank industry had 150 million users in 2019, according to market research firm Trustdata. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE