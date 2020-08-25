A sign announces the manufacturing complex of Foxconn PCE Technology, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on February 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn, Pegatron among Asian firms considering Mexico factories as China risks grow
- Taiwan-based electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Pegatron are among companies said to be eyeing new factories in Mexico
- The plans could usher in billions of dollars in badly needed fresh investments over the next few years for Latin America’s second-largest economy
Topic | Foxconn
A sign announces the manufacturing complex of Foxconn PCE Technology, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on February 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters