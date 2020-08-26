Xiaomi Corp founder, chairman and chief executive Lei Jun delivers a speech on the occasion of the company’s 10th anniversary on August 11 in Beijing. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Xiaomi seeks further growth in overseas markets despite rising geopolitical tensions

  • The company’s second-quarter revenue reached US$7.7 billion, up 3.1 per cent from a year ago, on the back of strong premium smartphone sales
  • The world’s fourth largest smartphone vendor also saw its overseas business bounce back to pre-pandemic levels in the same period
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:01pm, 26 Aug, 2020

