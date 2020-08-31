Ren Zhengfei, chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies, is interviewed in Shenzhen, southern China, on Oct. 16, 2019. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei has increased investment in Russia because of US sanctions, founder Ren Zhengfei says
- Huawei still ‘trying to find a way to cope with the US ban on chips’, says the head of its consumer business group
- It is now focusing more on its budding cloud business, which still has access to US chips, according to Financial Times
