Customers at the Apple Store at Festival Walk, in Kowloon Tong, check out the iPhone 11 models in September of last year. This year’s new models are expected to launch in October. Photo: Winson Wong
Apple preparing 75 Million 5G iPhones alongside new watches and iPad
- The US technology giant plans to launch four new 5G iPhone models in October, featuring a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes
- While the Covid-19 outbreak has hammered the global economy, Apple is seeing strong demand for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers from people working and studying remotely
Topic | Apple
