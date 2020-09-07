Workers place a China Mobile 5G sign as they install a 5G network base station in Fenggang, Guizhou province, China on May 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China has reached about 96 per cent of its target to build 500,000 5G base stations this year
- More than 480,000 5G base stations have already been completed in China this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
- There are about 100 million devices connected to the next-generation network in the world’s second-largest economy
Topic | 5G
