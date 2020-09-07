A crew from Verizon Communications installs 5G mobile network equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on December 3, 2019. Photo: ReutersA crew from Verizon Communications installs 5G mobile network equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on December 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
A crew from Verizon Communications installs 5G mobile network equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on December 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Gear

Samsung wins US$6.6 billion 5G Verizon deal while Huawei struggles

  • The Verizon deal marks one of Samsung’s biggest 5G contracts since the Korean electronics giant decided years ago to compete in the telecoms network gear market
  • It comes at time when market leader Huawei is grappling with US trade sanctions and Washington’s effort to get the company shut out of 5G projects around the world

Topic |   Samsung Electronics
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:16pm, 7 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A crew from Verizon Communications installs 5G mobile network equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on December 3, 2019. Photo: ReutersA crew from Verizon Communications installs 5G mobile network equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on December 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
A crew from Verizon Communications installs 5G mobile network equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on December 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE