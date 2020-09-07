A crew from Verizon Communications installs 5G mobile network equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, on December 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Samsung wins US$6.6 billion 5G Verizon deal while Huawei struggles
- The Verizon deal marks one of Samsung’s biggest 5G contracts since the Korean electronics giant decided years ago to compete in the telecoms network gear market
- It comes at time when market leader Huawei is grappling with US trade sanctions and Washington’s effort to get the company shut out of 5G projects around the world
