Wuhan-based Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, which successfully designed and manufactured China’s first 3D NAND flash memory in 2017, introduced in April its 128-layer, 1.33-terabyte X2-6070 chip. Photo: HandoutWuhan-based Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, which successfully designed and manufactured China’s first 3D NAND flash memory in 2017, introduced in April its 128-layer, 1.33-terabyte X2-6070 chip. Photo: Handout
China’s top memory chip maker can’t wean itself off US for now

  • Yangtze Memory Technologies Co currently gets more than 80 per cent of its chip manufacturing equipment from the US and Japan
  • The company has said it will invest US$22 billion in a facility in Wuhan that is by far China’s most advanced factory for 3D NAND flash memory chips

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:17pm, 10 Sep, 2020

