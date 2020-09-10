Wuhan-based Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, which successfully designed and manufactured China’s first 3D NAND flash memory in 2017, introduced in April its 128-layer, 1.33-terabyte X2-6070 chip. Photo: Handout
China’s top memory chip maker can’t wean itself off US for now
- Yangtze Memory Technologies Co currently gets more than 80 per cent of its chip manufacturing equipment from the US and Japan
- The company has said it will invest US$22 billion in a facility in Wuhan that is by far China’s most advanced factory for 3D NAND flash memory chips
Topic | Semiconductors
