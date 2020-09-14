When Apple’s major iPhone contract manufacturing partners move significant production to India, an entire ecosystem of hi-tech suppliers is expected to follow them. Photo: Bloomberg
iPhone makers are said to be among winners in US$6.6 billion India plan
- The Indian government is expected to ratify a plan aimed at bringing US$150 billion in smartphone production over the next five years
- The Production Linked Incentive programme will offer manufacturing incentives to entice the world’s biggest smartphone brands to make their products in India and export to the world
Topic | Smartphones
