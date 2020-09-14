Graphics chip designer Nvidia Corp’s booth is shown at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
Nvidia vows to invest in Britain as part of US$40 billion Arm deal
- Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, said he was ready to have a discussion with the British government about how to expand Arm’s research presence
- The British government could ask to examine the deal on national security grounds, and request certain undertakings, such as a commitment to Cambridge and jobs
