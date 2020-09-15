Arm’s blueprints for powering chipsets are a critical component for many Chinese smartphone makers and AI firms. Photo: AFP
Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm throws company into tech spat between US and China, analysts say
- Arm’s blueprints for powering chipsets are a critical component for many Chinese smartphone makers and AI firms
- Nvidia’s US$40 billion acquisition of the chip designer is set to catapult it into the fray of geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, experts say
