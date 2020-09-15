People walk in front of the gate of chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on September 7. Photo: EPA-EFEPeople walk in front of the gate of chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on September 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk in front of the gate of chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on September 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese chip maker SMIC applies to renew licence to supply Huawei: state media

  • Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp has asked for Washington’s approval to continue supplying Huawei
  • Further trade sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on telecoms equipment maker and smartphone giant Huawei go into effect on Tuesday

Reuters
Updated: 7:51pm, 15 Sep, 2020

